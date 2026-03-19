SEC, SCAD launch service help desk

A regulatory services help desk was launched by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Tarlac Extension Office and the Subic–Clark Alliance for Development (SCAD) inside the Clark Freeport.

The help desk is expected to provide an expanded and more convenient channel to deliver regulatory services in the Subic-Clark corridor.

It will serve locators with SEC registrations, compliance requirements, and other corporate regulatory concerns.

“The SCAD–SEC Help Desk brings SEC services closer to businesses in the Subic–Clark corridor, making it easier for corporations to comply with regulatory requirements and access timely assistance. Through this partnership with SCAD, we aim to enhance efficiency, strengthen investor confidence, and support the continued growth of businesses in the region,” said Richard Laus, SEC Tarlac Extension Office director.

For her part, SCAD Executive Director Carminda Fabros said the help desk brings services closer to business owners and strengthens inter-agency collaboration.

“This initiative embodies our shared commitment to advance ease of doing business, improve access to regulatory support, and foster the continued growth and development of enterprises in the corridor,” she said.

Investors may visit the SCAD–SEC Help Desk at the SCAD Office, G/F, Bldg. 2519-A, Samat St., Phil. Cyber Technopark Complex, Clark Freeport Zone, or contact them through 0945-395-2983 or via email at scad.sec.helpdesk@scad.gov.ph.