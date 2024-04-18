SEC, Tarlac police wage war vs investment scams

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Tarlac Extension Office and the Tarlac Police Provincial Office signed an agreement to fight investment scams and financial crimes.

Under the memorandum of agreement forged on April 1, the parties agreed to collaborate on activities related to the implementation of the SEC Anti-Scam and Illegal Taking of Investments Group (Astig), which is part of the commission's campaign network.

Astig is focused on raising awareness of and educating the general public on investment scams and other fraudulent schemes, in support of the SEC’s enforcement programs and efforts.

The agreement also outlines plans for joint training programs aimed at enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement personnel in handling complex financial investigations.

The SEC and Tarlac police said they are committed "to uphold the rule of law and protect investors from fraudulent schemes and unethical practices."

The two entities commited to work hand in hand to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in the financial sector to contribute to the overall economic growth and stability of the province of Tarlac.