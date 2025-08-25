Security guard arrested for pointing gun at civilian

Police arrested a security guard for allegedly causing public alarm inside the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) compound in Barangay Sindalan on Sunday morning.

The City of San Fernando police said the complainant reported that he and his employer were at the DPWH office to collect his salary before the incident occurred.

The guard allegedly barged into the office and ordered the victims to leave, and pointed a shotgun at them.

The complainants said they immediately sought police assistance through Hotline 911.

Police said they were able to subdue the suspect and recovered the firearm.

The suspect now faces charges of alarm and scandal and illegal possession of firearms.