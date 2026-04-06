Security Guards commended for rescue of abducted minor

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) commended Security Guard Jorie Jay Ventura De Vera and Security Officer Jason Empuesto Usin for their quick response which led to the recovery of an abducted child on March 24, 2026 at SM Supermalls (Sky Ranch, Pampanga).

With the prompt action and coordination with the City of San Fernando Police Station (CPS), the suspects were apprehended.

The child was safely reunited with his mother, the PPO said.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo lauded and thanked the security personnel for their "exemplary performance, quick thinking, and unwavering commitment to public safety."

He said their actions contributed to the positive outcome of the situation, bringing honor to SM Supermalls and upholding the high standards of the security sector.

The Pampanga PPO said it recognizes and supports individuals whose "dedication and vigilance help maintain peace and order in the province." |via Pampanga PPO