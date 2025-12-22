Semiconductor workers’ role in supply chain cited

Clark’s semiconductor workforce plays a crucial role in sustaining global supply chains.

This was the message delivered by Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera during the Inari Amertron Inc.’s Christmas celebration on December 20 at the SMX Convention Center Clark.

Amertron, a subsidiary of Malaysia-based Inari Amertron Berhad Group, anchors Clark’s role in the global semiconductor value chain, the CDC said.

The company supplies components to international firms and other technology leaders, linking Clark’s workforce directly to global industries.

The CDC chief emphasized that the "contributions of semiconductor employees in Clark extend far beyond local operations."

She explained that their work ensures safety, reliability, and economic continuity across industries worldwide.

“You may feel that your work is simple or insignificant. But the small parts you create here in Clark are vital, not only for this community, but for the global semiconductor industry,” Devanadera said.

She added that without these components, industries and economies would face disruptions.

To meet global challenges, she stressed the importance of integrity, commitment, hard work, and workplace safety.

“Even when times seem dar, whether here at home or abroad, remember that in your own corner of the world, you shine like a star,” she said.

Devanadera linked these values to CDC’s role, reiterating the agency’s support for Amertron through its business development and investment teams.

She congratulated the company’s service awardees, noting that their dedication strengthens Clark’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.