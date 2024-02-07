Sen. Imee lauds nutrition programs for Angeles kids

ANGELES CITY -- Senator Imee Marcos said the city government is leading the way when it comes to nutrition programs for kids.

Marcos underscored the Pusong Mamon, the city’s version of healthy buns made of malunggay.

"Natutuwa po ako na natutuloy po ang ganitong programa, na sinimulan ng aking ama," she added.

The senator visited Angeles City to distribute the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) to 1,447 indigents.

Marcos was assisted by Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, City Social Welfare and Development Officer Edna Duaso, and President of the Association of Barangay Councils Dan Nacu.

Lazatin thanked the senator for visiting the city.

Aside from the cash assistance she solicited from the DSWD amounting to P4.3 million, Marcos also distributed 1,000 nutribuns and ?1 million worth of Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) of Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center.

"Buong puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa ating butihing Senadora sa kanyang walang sawang pagbibigay ng tulong sa siyudad," Lazatin said.

The city government launched the Pusong Mamon malunggay bun in 2022.

The program resulted to the decrease of malnourishment rate down to 63%.

The creation of Pusong Mamon is being supervised by Lazatin’s Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, in partnership with Giada’s Bakery.