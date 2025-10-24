Sen Lapid pushes for revival of Pampanga Delta project

Senator Lito Lapid is urging for the review and revival of the Pampanga Delta Development Project (PDDP) to help mitigate flooding in the coastal towns of Pampanga.

The project, funded through Japanese loans, was implemented to protect communities along the Pampanga River, including areas in Pampanga and Bulacan, from massive flooding.

Masantol Councilor Marcelo “Bajun” Lacap said the project was designed to prevent overflow from dams during heavy rainfall.

However, the official said that the implementation of the project’s Phase II was halted due to strong opposition from local leaders in both provinces.

Lacap said the opposition stemmed from concerns over the possible displacement of thousands of residents and the potential loss of cultural and historical heritage in affected communities.

While the project was not completed, it left behind two parallel dikes in the towns of Macabebe and Masantol, which now serve as major roads for transportation.

In an exclusive interview with Sun.Star Pampanga on Thursday, October 23, Lapid described PDDP as “the proper flood control project.”

“Programa ‘yan ni FVR (former President Fidel V. Ramos) at GMA (former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo kaya lang kinapos sila, hindi natapos. Kung pwede sana, ituloy ‘yan. Kahit mainit pa ang flood control ngayon, eh ‘yan talaga ang flood control,” he said.

The senator said the completion of the project will help minimize flooding in the low-lying towns of Sto. Tomas, Minalin, Apalit, Macabebe and Masantol.

“Hindi kasi natuloy ‘yung project kaya bumabalik ang tubig. Dapat sana mainspeksyon ulit ang project at maprograma. Ma-implement sana ng tama at hindi maging ghost project,” he said.

Lapid vowed to assist local government units in sourcing out funds if the project is revived.

He expressed hope that the project will function like the FVR Megadike, which protected Pampanga communities from lahar flows during the eruption of Mount Pinatubo.

Lapid was in Minalin town on Thursday to lead the distribution of financial assistance to 3,000 residents under the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Each beneficiary received ₱3,000 during the event.