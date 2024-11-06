Sen Lapid to push culinary capital bid for Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Senator Lito Lapid has moved to sponsor a proposed bill to declare Pampanga as the country’s culinary capital during the Senate session on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Senate Bill No. 2806 was introduced by Sen. Loren Legarda. It aims to “recognize Pampanga as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines in honor of its contribution to the country's rich culinary history.”

Last August, the House of Representatives approved House Bill (HB) No. 10634 declaring Pampanga as the “Culinary Capital of the Philippines”.

The lower house approved the bill with 201 votes in favor of the bill. It received no negative votes and abstentions.

The move to declare Pampanga as the country’s culinary capital was supported by Pampanga representatives Aurelio Gonzales Jr. (third district), Anna York Bondoc (fourth district), and Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II (first district).

Former President and now Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo filed the approved bill in the lower house.

Lobbying for the declaration is Pampanga’s Culinary Heritage Committee, which was organized by the Pampanga Provincial Government.