Sen Marcos to lead AC public market opening

ANGELES CITY — Senator Imee Marcos is set to lead the inauguration of the newly-rebuilt three-story Pampang Public Market on November 29, 2024.

The state-of-the-art market features 200 dry goods stalls designed to accommodate vendors affected by the 2020 fire.

The ground floor houses the dry goods section and a spacious food court.

Steel parking facilities occupy the second and third levels with 251 slots and a dedicated elevator.

A side wing, with 50 stalls, will house mini-eateries or 'carinderias', making the market a commercial hub.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said the ?400 million project will revitalize local commerce and support vendors.

"This new Pampang Public Market is not just a structure; it’s a testament to our commitment to uplift the lives of our local vendors. By rebuilding and modernizing this market, we aim to provide opportunities, strengthen livelihoods, and revive the spirit of our bustling trade hub," Lazatin said.

The mayor lauded Marcos for her support to Angeles City.

"Senator Marcos has been a key partner in our city’s progress. In fact, she facilitated the release of ?20 million for the repair of the old Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center (RLMMC) building, showing her dedication to improving public services," Lazatin said.

The mayor said his administration prioritized improvements at public markets to ensure better facilities for vendors and provide residents safe and modern marketplace.