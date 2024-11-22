Sen Tolentino lauds Pampanga farmers

BACOLOR — Senate Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino has lauded Kapampangan farmers for their role in making Pampanga the country’s “culinary capital.”

Tolentino is one of the principal authors of Senate Bill No. 2797, which seeks to declare Pampanga as the Philippines’ “culinary capital."

The senator thanked the farmers for their contributions that allow Kapampangans to produce high-quality dishes.

“Pampanga is well known for delicious dishes and its rich culinary heritage. But we know that no dish is complete without the fresh ingredients that our farmers produce,” he said.

Tolentino visited Pampanga on Thursday, November 21. He joined President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who awarded 2,939 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROM) to 2,487 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the province.

The senator urged ARBs to use of their land to sustain their contributions to the country’s food security.

“Ingatan sana nila ang kanilang mga titulo at kanilang mga lupa, at patuloy na makipagcooperate sa gobyerno dahil marami rin programa para sa kanila,” he said.