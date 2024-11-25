Senate bets back VP Sara Duterte

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Senatorial aspirants under PDP-Laban have declared their support for Vice President Sara Duterte amidst the tension surrounding the detention of her chief of staff, Lawyer Zuleika Lopez.

Lawyers Jimmy Bondoc, Raul Lambino, and Jayvee Hinlo, all vying for Senate seats, condemned what they described as “political persecution” targeting Duterte.

Lambino said Duterte’s actions showed her loyalty and compassion as a leader, particularly in her support for Lopez.

“Yung pinakita ni Inday [Duterte] kay Atty. Lopez, yan ay loyalty of the superior over her people. Ganyan dapat ang leader. Ang leader ay may loyalty rin sa kanyang mga nasasakupan. Hindi pupwede na ang presidente o vice-presidente ay wala siyang loyalty o pagmamahal sa kanyang tao. Yan ang kulang sa karamihan ng mga political leaders dito sa ating bansa,” he said.

“Kaya saludo ako sa kanyang naging reaksyon, ipinakita, ipinadama, at ipinarinig niya sa sambayang Pilipino na: ‘hindi ko kayong papabayaan dahil tama ang ginagawa ninyo. Kung kayo ay naagrabyado, kasama niyo ako kahit mansan tayo makarating," Lambino added.

Bondoc, meanwhile, defended Duterte’s recent remarks and actions, saying the vice president is physically and emotionally exhausted as she has been accompanying her chief of staff throughout her detention in Congress and subsequent transfer to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

He said that Duterte’s actions also reflect her commitment to her people, and transparency to the Filipino people.

“Ano po ang gusto natin? A leader who expresses everything? Or a leader who expresses nothing? What I think we have here in VP is someone who is just expressing everything. Kasi po she is also stripped of her other powers. Mula budget hanggang sa media hindi naman laging kino-cover ang mga statements niya unless she expresses something as seemingly outrageous as this one. So in order to get the ears of the Filipino people, she has to express everything and for her own safety,” Bondoc said.

“On the other hand, we have leaders who express nothing. May mga budget na hindi lang unexpressed but I think are concealed. So, pipili nalang po tayo kung gusto natin ang leader who expresses everything or a leader who expresses nothing," he added.