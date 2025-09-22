Senate body to study new Hernandez evidence in corruption probe

MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson on Monday said the Blue Ribbon Committee secured additional evidence from sacked Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez as part of its ongoing inquiry into alleged ghost and substandard flood control projects.

Lacson, who chairs the committee, confirmed that Hernandez was allowed to return to his home under tight security to retrieve documents and items that could bolster his testimony.

“The important thing is to get to the bottom of the case and hold those accountable to task. Not just the Hernandezes and Alcantaras of this world, but those above them. As of now we cannot get to them until we gather enough evidence,” Lacson said in an interview.

Hernandez earlier linked Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada to alleged budget insertions and kickbacks in flood control projects, claims both senators denied.

Despite his controversial statements, Lacson said Hernandez has shown remorse and willingness to cooperate with the Senate investigation.

Lacson added that the panel will review Hernandez’s submissions ahead of its next hearing on Tuesday, where former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo is also invited.

Bernardo had appointed Hernandez’s fellow engineer Henry Alcantara to the DPWH office in Bulacan before Alcantara was seconded to the Manila city government.

The Senate leader emphasized that the committee’s findings could complement the ongoing probe of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

“If during the hearing evidence is presented that may help the ICI, it will be shared with it immediately,” he said.

Lacson reiterated his earlier call for Congress to exercise self-restraint in inserting infrastructure allocations in the national budget, branding such practices as the “original sin” behind systemic corruption in flood control projects.

He said the Blue Ribbon panel’s logical conclusion “must not stop with lower-level players like Alcantara, Hernandez, Santos, or the Discayas” but must also reach those who enabled corruption through questionable funding insertions. (PNA)