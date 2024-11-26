Senate okays Pampanga culinary bill on 2nd reading

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A bill seeking to declare Pampanga province the "Culinary Capital of the Philippines" has passed the second reading.

Senator Lito Lapid, one of the sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2806, said preparations are underway for the plenary debate to defend the measure.

“Ilalatag na siya sa plenaryo at magkakaroon ng debate. Pero sa naririnig ko, wala naman daw objection. May question nalang daw si Senator [Koko] Pimentel pero papakainin ko nalang siguro ng camaro at batute,” Lapid said.

If the bill clears the plenary debate, it will be submitted to Malacañang for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s approval.

Lapid said officially declaring Pampanga as the country’s culinary capital will cement its reputation on the food tourism map.

“Maraming mga pagsubok ang pinagdaanan ng Pampanga at ayaw natin na lahar at baha lang ang matandaan sa amin kaya kapag pumasa na ito, magiging malaking bagay ito sa turismo ng Pampanga,” he said.