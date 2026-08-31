Senator Lapid helps flood-hit Kabalens

Around 3,000 families affected by flooding in three Pampanga towns received relief goods on Monday, August 31.

Senator Lito Lapid distributed the family food packs to flood-hit residents in Arayat, Santa Ana and Santo Tomas.

The senator was accompanied by his son, Maynard Lapid, president of the Pampanga Councilors League.

Arayat Mayor Jeff Luriz, Santa Ana Mayor Diman Datu and Santo Tomas Mayor Johnny Sambo assisted Lapid during the relief operations.

Lapid earlier visited other flood-hit areas in Pampanga and Bulacan to monitor the situation and provide assistance to affected residents.

He has also called for the dredging of major waterways as a measure address the flooding problems.