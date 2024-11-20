Senatorial bet grateful for survey ranking

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Former Interior Secretary and Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. expressed gratitude after securing the 9th spot in Tangere’s latest survey for the 2025 senatorial elections.

Abalos said survey results highlight his long-standing career in public service.

As mayor of Mandaluyong for 15 years, the senatorial bet said he implemented programs that earned the city several accolades, including Best Child-Friendly City, Most Business-Friendly City, and the Seal of Good Local Governance.

His Project TEACH initiative for children with disabilities was recognized by the United Nations Public Service Award.

Abalos said he also prioritized free education in Mandaluyong, providing tuition-free schooling from daycare to college, school supplies, laptops, and allowances for senior high school students.

His focus on health and nutrition allowed Mandaluyong to receive the Best in Nutrition award.

Abalos is part of Alyansa para sa Pagbabago 2025, the official senatorial slate of the Marcos administration.

Abalos said his priorities include reforms to the Local Government Code to clarify the responsibilities of national and local governments, improving the agricultural sector, and lowering interest rates on loans for farmers.

The former DILG chief said he will work on the reduction of electricity costs and strengthening of the investment climate in the country to create more jobs for Filipinos.

Abalos was previously recognized as the top-performing cabinet secretary under the Marcos administration based on RPMD Foundation Inc.’s “Boses ng Bayan” survey.

Abalos said he has positioned his campaign on platforms focused on education, health, agriculture, and national security as part of his bid for a Senate seat.