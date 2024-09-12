Senators air support to BCDA act amendment

CLARK FREEPORT --- Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Mark Villar expressed support for the amendment of the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992.

The agency said amending the BCDA act is expected to "unlock the potential of its economic zones and enable the government-owned and controlled corporation to contribute more to the national coffers."

Cayetano sponsored Senate Bill No. 2647 under Committee Report No. 250, titled “An Act Strengthening the Bases Conversion and Development Authority” with the goal of amending the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992.

Cayetano cited the BCDA’s track record in developing well-planned economic zones, like those in Pampanga and Tarlac, which continue to drive inclusive growth in Central and Northern Luzon.