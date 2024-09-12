Senators air support to BCDA act amendment

CLARK FREEPORT --- Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Mark Villar expressed support for the amendment of the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992.
The agency said amending the BCDA act is expected to "unlock the potential of its economic zones and enable the government-owned and controlled corporation to contribute more to the national coffers."
Cayetano sponsored Senate Bill No. 2647 under Committee Report No. 250, titled “An Act Strengthening the Bases Conversion and Development Authority” with the goal of amending the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992.
Cayetano cited the BCDA’s track record in developing well-planned economic zones, like those in Pampanga and Tarlac, which continue to drive inclusive growth in Central and Northern Luzon.
“If we develop [the] Bulacan and Clark economic zones correctly, it could really be a twin engine of development in our country, and it could really pull the massive urbanization out of Metro Manila and spur development in Central Luzon…Iba po sa BCDA. I see the ‘Bases,’ I see the ‘Conversion,’ I see the ‘Authority,’ and I really do see the ‘Development,” said Cayetano.
Villar, chair of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, bared BCDA’s major contributions to the national coffers, Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program, job generation and economic development in different parts of the country.
“As we recognize these accomplishments of BCDA over the years, we must fully support the amendments to the BCDA Law to further strengthen its mandate and expand its reach. I hope that I can solicit the same support from our colleagues in this august chamber…Help me help the ordinary Filipinos uplift their standards of living by pushing for these amendments for BCDA and each Filipino who will be at the receiving end of the benefits of the proposed changes,” Villar said.