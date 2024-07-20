Senators seek Marcos’ backing on POGO ban

MANILA – Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is hoping President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. would back calls to expel Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and make a declaration in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

In a news release on Friday, Gatchalian said POGOs are a source of various criminal activities, including human trafficking, torture and online scams.

“Naging mas malinaw sa atin na mas maraming masasamang dulot ang pananatili ng mga POGO sa bansa kasabay ng mga pinakahuling pangyayari. Alam kong hindi ito lingid sa Pangulo at may kumpiyansa akong nakikinig siya sa gusto ng nakararami na patalsikin na ang mga POGO sa bansa (It became clear that POGOs’ negative effects outweigh the benefits. I know that the President knows this and I am confident that he is listening to the mounting calls to expel POGO from the country),” he said.

Given that the country’s economic managers as well as law enforcement agencies are in favor of banning POGOs, Gatchalian is optimistic that the Chief Executive would eventually consider the adoption of such a policy.

The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means had already filed a bill calling to ban POGOs.

At a recent public hearing on the bill, representatives of the Department of Finance, National Economic and Development Authority, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Immigration, and the Department of Labor and Employment, among others, supported the ban.

Gatchalian, meanwhile, commended business and socio-civic groups for also agreeing with the proposed ban.

Among these organizations are the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Alyansa Agrikultura, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Foundation for Economic Freedom, University of the Philippines School of Economics Alumni Association, Institute of Corporate Directors and Justice Reform Initiative.

"I am delighted to learn that major business groups in the country support our advocacy to ban POGOs in the country in line with the position taken by our economic managers,” Gatchalian said.

“I hope the President will listen to the growing clamor and make the appropriate decision," he added.

The groups pointed out that allowing POGOs to continue operating in the country could hinder economic growth and discourage investors.

They added that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and the government should create credible alternative employment opportunities for those who will be affected by the closures of POGO companies.

Decisive action

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, in a separate statement, said he likewise wants to hear Marcos address the issue of POGOs in his SONA.

“[T]he issue of POGOs requires decisive action. The industry has been plagued by criminal activities and the social costs far outweigh the revenues,” he said.

“It is time for a clear policy on POGOs, whether it involves an immediate ban or a phased transition to other industries for affected workers,” he added.

In addition, Zubiri looks forward to hearing how the administration plans to bring down inflation, ensure food security, boost local agricultural production, support farmers and reduce reliance on imports.

He also touched on the need to discuss wage hike to help Filipinos cope with the rising prices of goods.

“Finally, as a senator and a former Senate President, I look forward to the President’s legislative agenda, which we will consider and support as part of our six-member bloc in the Senate,” he said.

Zubiri’s group includes senators Nancy Binay, Joel Villanueva, Loren Legarda and Gatchalian.

Sonny Angara was a member but has assumed the top post at the Department of Education effective Friday.

Binay said their group is still undecided whether to join the majority or the minority bloc.

She clarified that their group will not be a hindrance to the present leadership but they will be very critical during the deliberations.

“We are an independent bloc kasi noong time ni Sen. Migz (Zubiri), sina Sen. Pia considered sila na independent (because during the time of Sen. Migz [as Senate president], Sen. Pia’s group is independent),” Binay said in a statement. (With a report from Leonel Abasola/PNA)