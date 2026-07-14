Senior citizen nabbed in Mabalacat drug bust

A 64-year-old man was arrested after a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City on Monday, July 13 by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency or PDEA.

PDEA Pampanga said the suspect, identified as “Eli,” was the primary target of the operation.

Eli's five companions -- “Coco,” 50; “Ves,” 29; “Lon-Lon,” 48; “El,” 45; and “Ritchi,” 42 -- were also arrested during the operation.

Authorities recovered four sachets containing 20 grams of shabu worth P136,000, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the marked money used during the operation.

The alleged illegal drug den, where the suspects were arrested, was dismantled by PDEA personnel.

The confiscated illegal drugs will be submitted to the PDEA Regional Office 3 laboratory for forensic examination.

The suspects are now detained at the PDEA-3 facility.

The operation was carried out by the PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office and the local police.

The suspects face charges in court for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.