Senior citizens get help from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – Pampanga board members recently led the distribution of financial assistance to 483 senior citizens in the province.

The event was held in line with the “Elderly Filipino Week” celebration this October.

The beneficiaries, who came from different districts of Pampanga, received P2,000 each from the provincial government.

The distribution was held at the stadium of the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor town.

The families and representatives of the beneficiaries attended the event.

This is part of the quarterly assistance of the Capitol to the elderly and their families.

The representatives of the elderly received the financial aid along with food packs.

The event was attended by Board Members Cherry Manalo, Lucky Labung, Sajid Eusoof and Claire David.

In 2023, the provincial government approved additional funding for the financial assistance of bedridden senior citizens.

The aid for the elderly increased from P1,000 to P2,000 per quarter.