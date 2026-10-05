Senior cotizen nabbed in Pampanga drug bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) apprehended a 60-year-old man in a buy-bust operation launched in Barangay Sapang Biabas in Mabalacat City on Saturday afternoon, October 3.

The agency identified the suspect as Nilo, a resident of Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City.

Authorities said Nilo was arrested by operatives of the PDEA provincial offices in Pampanga and Tarlac and the Mabalacat City Police Station.

Recovered from the suspect were five sachets containing 10 grams of shabu worth P68,000, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

Nilo is temporarily detained at the PDEA-3 detention facility in the City of San Fernando.

Authorities are preparing a case for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which carries a non-bailable offense.