Senior nabbed for illegal drugs

A 64-year old man and two other persons were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barangay Muzon South, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan last Saturday.

The agency identified the senior citizen as "Lolo" who allegedly operated a drug den where Boyet, 35 and Jay, 48, were also arrested.

PDEA agents confiscated from the group six sachets containing six grams of shabu worth P40,800, assorted sniffing paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

The operation was conducted by operatives of PDEA Bulacan Provincial Office and PNP Provincial Intelligence Team Bulacan East Regional Intelligence Unit 3.

Charges under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects.