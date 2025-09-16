Seniors get P1.6M cash incentive from Capitol

Some 16 senior citizens received P100,000 each as cash gift from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) facilitated the distribution of checks, with a total amount of P1.6 million, for the elderly aged 95 years old and above.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the awarding of the perks and extended gratitude and appreciation to the beneficiaries.

“This is our way of recognizing the wisdom, sacrifices, and legacy of our elders who have given so much to their families and to the province,” Governor Pineda said during the ceremony.

The province officials also presented the 16 senior citizens certificates of recognition for their 'contributions to the society."

This program is under the provincial Executive Order 683, Series of 2014, “An Ordinance Enacting the Senior Citizen Code of the Province of Pampanga.”

Previously, seniors who reach 100 years old are entitled to receive the cash gift.

Ordinance 647 or the Senior Citizens Code was amended by the Provincial Board, lowering the age of the beneficiaries from 100 to 95.