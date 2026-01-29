Seniors in Lubao get pneumonia vaccines

The provincial government of Pampanga reported that its pneumonia vaccination program has benefited around 4,000 senior citizens in the municipality of Lubao.

The program is part of Capitol's health programs for vulnerable sectors.

Mayor Esmeralda Pineda of Lubao said the vaccines were provided through provincial support, with supplies sourced from private sectors.

The program focused on senior citizens, particularly those living in coastal barangays and those unable to travel to vaccination sites.

The provincial government said the vaccinations were carried out through community-based and house-to-house delivery to ensure wider coverage among elderly residents, including bed-ridden individuals.