Service companies eyes digital transformation

CLARK FREEPORT — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) highlighted the significant impact of the service contracting industry in streamlining manpower management.

Geraldine Panlilio, director of DOLE Central Luzon, said that the service contracting sector is essential in optimizing manpower operations for thousands of companies in the region.

Panlilio was among the guests of honor during the 14th National Conference of the Philippine Association of Legitimate Service Contractors (PALSCON) held on Friday in this freeport.

Themed: “Innovation Through Digital Transformation in the Service Contracting Industry,” the event encourages members to adopt digital processes in their operations.

“Nakikita natin that yung facilitation na ginagawa nila sa employment field, particularly its role in providing manpower requirements to a lot of companies which is really very important kasi nakakatulong sila na ma-streamline ang mga projects. Kasama din doon yung human resource development ng mga tao. DOLE is very grateful dahil lahat ng batas paggawa ay sinusunod nila upang ma-ensure natin hindi lamang yung proteksyon ng ating mga manggagawa, especially their health and safety,” Panlilio said.

The regional director also expressed support to PALSCON’s advocacy to promote digital transformation in the industry.

“We embrace yung kanilang gustong mangyari na magkaroon ng mga innovation through digital transformation. And that is also one of the things which the DOLE is pursuing. I hope yung kanilang mga ginagawa ngayon na hard work and their commitment to innovation and digital transformation will be able to help our workers and of course our employers,” Panlilio said.

Lorenzo Consulta, Chairperson of PALSCON’s 14th National Conference, highlighted the importance of embracing digital processes to drive innovation within the industry.

Consulta, who also serves as the President and Chief Operations Officer of Pampanga-based ROMAC Group, stated that the conference aims to explore effective strategies, assess emerging trends, and integrate innovation and resilience into the core of their businesses.

“This conference is more than a meeting of minds—it is a call to action. As we share insights and connect with each other, let us commit to harnessing the best of what technology offers. Let us lead our industry forward with courage, creativity, and a shared vision for lasting success,” he said.

Established in 1972, PALSCON has around 300 member companies from across the country.

Its mission is to unite legitimate service contractors to share best practices, standardize industry operations, and ensure compliance with labor laws.