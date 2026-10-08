Service sector posts growth in Pampanga

The strong performance of several service-related industries in Pampanga in 2025 highlights areas where workers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can position themselves as the province continues to strengthen its local economy, officials said.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Pampanga, human health and social work activities posted the fastest growth among industries in the province at 16.9 percent in 2025.

Transportation and storage followed with 9.5 percent growth, while real estate and ownership of dwellings grew by 9.0 percent.

“The economy of Pampanga recorded a 5.6 percent growth in 2025, faster than the 5.0 percent growth posted in the previous year,” PSA Pampanga Chief Statistical Specialist Maria Virginia Olveña said during the agency’s Provincial Product Accounts dissemination forum.

The PSA estimated Pampanga’s gross domestic product (GDP) at ?627.89 billion in 2025. The province contributed 24.4 percent to the GDP of Central Luzon.

For the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Central Luzon, the performance of services underscores the sector’s growing role in supporting economic activity across the region.

Senior Economic Development Specialist Bernadette Franco said DEPDev Regional Director Nerrisa Esguerra said services remained the largest contributor to Central Luzon’s economy in 2025, accounting for 48.2 percent of total regional output.

The sector grew by 6.5 percent during the year, with wholesale and retail trade, education, real estate, transportation, and other service activities contributing to its performance.

“As the economy becomes increasingly digital and knowledge-driven, the services sector will play an even greater role in creating jobs, facilitating business activities, and supporting the growth of agriculture and industry,” Esguerra said.

She stressed the need to continue investing in digital infrastructure, workforce development, and technological innovation.

“Equally important is ensuring that our micro, small, and medium enterprises are able to participate in digital markets and integrate more effectively into regional and global value chains,” she added.

The development priorities point to the need for workers to acquire skills responsive to emerging demands while enabling MSMEs to take advantage of digital tools and wider markets.

Esguerra also cited that government agencies and local government units must work together to reduce the cost of doing business, improve regulatory efficiency, accelerate digitalization, and ensure that strategic infrastructure projects are delivered on time.

For Pampanga Provincial Planning and Development Office Project Evaluation Officer Billy Abalus, the continued expansion of health, transportation, real estate, and other service activities provides an important basis for strengthening employment and enterprise opportunities, while better connectivity and digitalization can help businesses participate more effectively in wider markets.

Esguerra said the opportunities before Central Luzon remain considerable, citing major infrastructure projects, expanding economic zones, growing digital adoption, and the region’s strategic location within the Luzon Economic Corridor.

By strengthening workforce capabilities, digital infrastructure, MSME participation, and local governance, the government can help ensure that the opportunities arising from economic activity are translated into broader and more inclusive development. (CLJD/MJSC, PIA Region 3-Pampanga)