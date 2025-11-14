Servo marks 25 Years with Site 2 opening, seminar

Servo marked a major milestone as it celebrated its 25th anniversary, officially opened its Office Site 2, and hosted a seminar on data privacy last October.

On October 13, Servo gathered employees, partners, and friends of the company to celebrate 25 years of innovation and service excellence.

The highlight of the celebration was the ribbon-cutting and blessing of Office Site 2, a modern workspace built to support Servo’s growing team and operations.

The new office features a state-of-the-art conference room, billiards hall, PS5 game room, and sleeping quarters—amenities designed to create a dynamic, collaborative, and people-centered environment that reflects Servo’s commitment to its team.

The ceremony was led by Stanley Sioteco, Chief Executive Officer; Sher Louie Sioteco, Chief Technology Officer; and Jeffry Arios, Project Liaison Officer, whose efforts were instrumental in making the new office a reality.

Their leadership and dedication embody Servo’s long-standing commitment to innovation, growth, and teamwork.

For many employees, Servo’s 25th anniversary was more than a company milestone—it was a personal one. “From a homegrown Developer to Project Manager, my six years at Servo IT Solutions have been a meaningful journey,” shared Kathleen Gonzales, Project Manager. “I’ve seen how the company grows, and how its people grow with it. It’s something I’m truly proud of—living my dream in a place where my values and vision align with the company’s.”

Juliet Villarico, Director of Sales and Marketing, expressed gratitude to Servo’s clients and partners.

“This milestone belongs as much to our clients and industry partners as it does to us,” she said. “Their trust and collaboration have shaped our journey, and it is their continued belief and support that inspires us to keep moving forward.”

Two days later, on October 15, Servo hosted a free seminar titled “Data Privacy by Design: Compliance & Privacy in Software Development,” with Engr. Janssen C. Esguerra from the National Privacy Commission (NPC) as the guest speaker.

The session drew participants from both the software and hospitality industries, focusing on best practices in data protection and emphasizing the importance of safeguarding sensitive guest information in an increasingly digital world.

“These milestones highlight Servo’s commitment not just to innovation, but also to responsibility,” said Stanley Sioteco, CEO of Servo. “As we look back on 25 years of empowering hospitality businesses, we also look forward to shaping a future where technology and trust go hand in hand.”

The anniversary celebration and data privacy seminar underscore Servo’s mission to provide future-ready IT solutions that help businesses thrive while ensuring the highest standards of compliance, security, and trust.