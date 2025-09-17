SF Archdiocese calls for simultaneous ringing of bells

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Fernando has called on parish churches and chapels under its jurisdiction to ring their bells simultaneously on September 17, 2025.

In a circular letter signed by Archbishop Florentino G. Lavarias and Chancellor Rev. Fr. Danny Q. Nacpil, the Archdiocese asked parish priests, rectors and institutional heads to respond to the request.

The bells will be rung from 6 PM to 7 PM, as part of pastoral support for public clamor for transparency, accountability, and justice amid the issues of corruption on flood control and infrastructure projects in the country.

The Archdiocese is also calling for prayers for justice and peaceful protests.