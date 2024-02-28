SFELAPCO assures consumers adequate power supply

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO- -- The San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company (Sfelapco) assured consumers in this city and areas in Bacolor and Floridablanca towns of adequate power supply amid the onset of the summer season.

The assurance was made by the distribution utility executives during a meeting on February 27 with officials of the city government, the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. and other private sector representatives at the Heroes Hall here.

During the meeting, SFELAPCO presented its new Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with the expected rise in power usage throughout the country, including San Fernando and its other franchise areas.

The power firm said it has been working to have a more stable price through its dealings with Masinloc Power Plant (coal) and Aboitiz Power (solar).

A PSA is a bilateral agreement between a generation company and a DU for the purchase and supply of power.

The retail rates charged by distribution utility for the supply of electricity in their captive market shall be subject to regulation by the Energy Regulatory Commission based on the principle of full recovery of prudent and reasonable

economic costs incurred, or such other principles that will promote efficiency as may be determined by the commission.

Part of the discussion included Mayor Vilma Caluag's request for SFELAPCO "to be more transparent with its customers due to reports of unjustified electricity billing and perceived unconcernedness with their complaints."

In response, the power company committed to look into Caluag's concerns and vowed to keep the city government informed of any changes or issues regarding power supply for consumers.

SFELAPCO's regular advisory on facebook for February stated that the overall electricity rate is at 9.0966 per kilowatt hour (total for a household consuming 240 kilowatts per hour) while the generation charge is pegged at 4.4223 per kilowatt hour.

For queries and power concerns, the power firm management recently advised consumers to text SFELAPCO at (Smart) 0908 882 1352 or 0998 555 9100, (Globe) 0917 875 2972 and (Sun) 0933 906 8447 using #lightandpower.

The power distribution firm asked consumers to practice responsible energy conservation measures, amid the El Niño phenomenon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said El Nino may last until June this year.

SFELAPCO's energy saving tips include replacing incandescent and fluorescent bulbs with light emitting diode (LED) bulbs, setting electric fans to low, pooling household members into an air-conditioned room whenever possible, using the sun to dry clothes and look for high energy efficiency ratio when buying appliances.

The meeting on Tuesday was attended by SFELAPCO Senior Manager Jesus Patricio Lazatin, Vice President for Strategic Planning Rocky Bayas, Corporate Communications Officer Irwin Nucum, Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. Chairman Jess Nicdao, Director of External Affairs Rene Romero, Director of Infrastructure Development Paul Yusi, Executive Director Joyce del Rosario, City of San Fernando Local Project Monitoring Committee Member Ruben Sy, and United Architects of the Philippines representative Aldrin Gatus, and San Fernando City Legal Officer Jose Elmer Teodoro.