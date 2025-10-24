SFELAPCO offers free EV charging for customers

The San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company (Sfelapco) said it is providing customers free electric vehicle (EV) charging at its main office in Barangay Lourdes, City of San Fernando.

This new service aims to make transactions more convenient while promoting the use of eco-friendly transportation, the firm said.

Two EV charging stations were installed about a month ago at the company’s main office.

Customers who visit to pay bills, apply for new connections, or make other transactions can now plug in their electric vehicles and charge them for free, SFELAPCO said.

Each charging session is limited to 30 minutes, giving enough time to top up an EV’s battery while customers complete their business inside.

The stations are designed for short-term charging only, to give more users the chance to benefit from the service, the electric company added.

According to Sfelapco, a 30-minute charge can provide up to seven kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity.

Based on current rates, this is equal to about ₱40 worth of power—an amount that Sfelapco is happy to offer at no cost to its customers.

Company officials said the initiative is part of their efforts to improve customer experience and encourage the shift to sustainable energy.

By supporting the use of electric vehicles, they hope to contribute to cleaner air and a healthier environment for everyone.

Lawyer Cathy Diaz, spokesperson of SFELAPCO, said the company wants to show that even small steps toward renewable energy can make a big difference in the community.

“This is one way we can help our customers while also promoting green practices,” she said.

The free charging stations are available during regular office hours.

SFELAPCO staff are ready to assist customers who need help operating the chargers. Signs and safety reminders are also posted near the charging area.

The company said it is now planning to install EV charging stations in its Floridablanca office soon.

This will make it easier for more Kapampangans to join the growing community of electric vehicle users in the province, SFELAPCO added.