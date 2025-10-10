SFELAPCO set to remove posters from power posts

The San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company (SFELAPCO) said it is set to remove billboards, streamers, and posters from electric posts in San Fernando and Floridablanca.

Lawyer Cathy Diaz, spokesperson of SFELAPCO, said the move is part of the company’s safety measures to protect electrical lines and prevent accidents.

She explained that strong winds can blow away tarpaulins or streamers, which may cause short circuits, power interruptions, or even fires.

Diaz added that unregulated advertising materials also obstruct road visibility and worsen traffic conditions.

These posters likewise make it difficult for linemen to access and repair electric posts and power lines during emergencies, she said.

The City Public Order and Safety Coordination Office (CPOSCO) clarified that permits issued by local government units do not authorize companies or individuals to post advertisements on power poles.

“SFELAPCO does not allow advertisements on electric posts even for a fee because public safety is our priority,” Diaz said.

While commercial advertisements will be banned from electric posts, SFELAPCO said that important local government announcements may be allowed, provided they are installed properly and do not cause obstruction, safety hazards, or visual clutter.

SFELAPCO urged businesses, organizations, and other groups to voluntarily remove their materials before the power firm and CPOSCO start their joint cleanup operation.

CPOSCO said they are currently waiting for the expiration of the last batch of 30-day permits issued for billboards and will temporarily suspend the release of new ones.

Once the remaining permits expire, SFELAPCO and CPOSCO said they will start removing and properly disposing all unauthorized billboards, streamers, and posters.