SFELAPCO to consumers: Observe safety amid floods

The San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company (SFELAPCO) has reminded consumers to take extra precautions against electrical hazards as widespread flooding affects communities in Pampanga.

SFELAPCO spokesperson Cathy Diaz urged residents to prioritize electrical safety once floodwaters begin entering their homes.

Diaz advised consumers to turn off the breakers serving electrical outlets and appliances as floodwaters start to enter the house.

Residents, who are forced to evacuate, should also switch off the main power supply before leaving, provided it is safe to do so.

ìDo not attempt to operate electrical switches, breakers or appliances while standing in floodwater,î Diaz reminded consumers.

She stressed that water can conduct electricity and create a serious risk of electric shock.

SFELAPCO also urged residents to observe the following safety measures during flooding:

* Never touch electrical appliances, outlets, switches or wires while wet or standing in water.

* Do not use appliances that have been submerged in floodwater, even after the water has receded, until they have been properly inspected by a qualified electrician.

* Keep children away from flooded areas and electrical equipment.

* Stay away from fallen or damaged power lines. Assume that all fallen wires are energized and dangerous.

* Do not drive or walk through areas where electrical wires may be submerged in floodwater.

* Do not attempt to remove, move or repair damaged electrical wires or equipment.

* If floodwaters rise rapidly and evacuation is necessary, leave immediately after safely shutting off the main power supply, if this can be done without entering or standing in water.

* After the flood, wait for SFELAPCO or a qualified electrician to declare electrical installations safe before restoring power to affected areas.

Diaz said residents should always place personal safety above property and avoid taking unnecessary risks to save appliances or other belongings during a flood.

The advisory comes as heavy rains continue to threaten several areas, increasing the risk of flooding and possible electrical accidents.

SFELAPCO reminded consumers that water and electricity can be a deadly combination, and that taking preventive measures before and during flooding can help protect lives and property.