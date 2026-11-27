CITY OF SAN FERNANDO— The San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company (SFELAPCO) will begin imposing a Late Payment Fee (LPF) on overdue electricity bills starting with the January 2027 billing cycle.

​The policy follows Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Resolution No. 30, Series of 2026, which establishes the LPF framework for all distribution utilities nationwide.

In issuing the resolution, the ERC emphasized that timely bill payments are essential to maintain uninterrupted electricity service to consumers and to enable distribution utilities to meet their financial obligations to power suppliers and generators.

​Under the Magna Carta for Electricity Consumers, customers are required to settle their monthly electricity bills within nine (9) days of receipt.

Sfelapco, however, extended this to 10 days.

​SFELAPCO outlined the following guidelines for the LPF implementation:

​The penalty will not exceed two percent (2%) of the current monthly bill or the unpaid balance, whichever is lower.

​The fee will be charged only once per overdue billing statement.

​The charge will appear as a separate line item on the succeeding billing statement.

​SFELAPCO advises customers to pay on or before their scheduled due dates to avoid additional charges.