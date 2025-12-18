SFELAPCO warns public after series of electrocution cases

The San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company (Sfelapco) has renewed its call for stricter safety compliance following a series of electrocution incidents involving construction and repair activities near power lines in recent weeks, some of which resulted in fatalities.

Lawyer Cathy Diaz, spokesperson of SFELAPCO, reminded contractors, construction workers, and homeowners that maintaining a safe distance from power lines is not only a safety protocol but also a legal requirement.

She emphasized that the company’s power distribution lines carry high-voltage electricity capable of causing severe injuries, extensive damage, or death upon contact.

Diaz underscored the importance of coordinating with SFELAPCO before starting any activity involving building structures, utility installations, or maintenance work near electrical lines.

She noted that obtaining the proper permits and strictly following safety procedures significantly reduce risks.

Diaz advised workers to always assume that all power lines are live and hazardous.

The firm said it recorded multiple incidents, including a worker who was electrocuted while replacing roof flashing and inadvertently striking a primary line.

In another case, a utility crew’s wire flickered against a live line while they were laying out cables.

Separate incidents involved a worker installing purlins on a roof who made contact with a primary line, a laborer who fell unconscious after touching a primary line while placing a construction form, and a ceiling installer whose spandrel hit primary lines due to low scaffolding clearance.

SFELAPCO urged the public to prioritize safety at all times to prevent accidents and loss of life.