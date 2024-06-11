Sfelapco: 'We'll let law take its course'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company (Sfelapco) yesterday said that it will let the law take its course on the issue regarding the City Government of San Fernando's pursuit of refunds for consumers from purported excess generation charges collected by the distribution utility (DU) from January 2014 to December 2022.

Sfelapco's reaction came after the Court of Appeals (CA) promulgated a resolution on May 3, 2024, which the City Legal Office received on June 3, 2024, permitting the City Government to "intervene in proceedings of the CA and Energy Regulatory Commission on Sfelapco cases" based on the "Ad Cautelam Motion with Leave to Admit Motion for Intervention and for Admission of Attaced Motion for for Partial Reconsideration in Intervention" filed by the local government on March 18, 2024.

The CA resolution states that "The Ad Cautelam Motion with Leave to Admit Motion for Intervention and for Admission of Attached Motion for Partial Reconsideration in Intervention filed on March 19, 2024 by movant-intervenor Local Government Unit-City of San Fernando, Pampanga (LGU-CSFP) are both GRANTED."

The City Information Office said in a post on Tuesday that "with the resolution, the City Government is now a party-intervenor to the CA case with the right to pursue remedies and seek reliefs independent from the ERC, represented by the Office of Solicitor General, which is also a party to the appealed case."

Aside from this, the appellate court directed Sfelapco and the ERC to file their respective comment/opposition within 10 days from receipt of the resolution.

Sfelapco Corporate Communications Officer Irwin Nucum said the power firm will let the law take its course regarding the matter.

"Usually we don't comment on this issue. We let the law take its due course," he said.