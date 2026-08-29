SFFCCCI provides relief goods to 500 families in Sasmuan

The San Fernando Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce Inc. (SFFCCCI) conducted a relief operation on Friday morning, August 28, providing assistance to 500 families affected by flooding in Sasmuan, Pampanga.

Led by SFFCCCI President Mike Go, officers and members of the chamber supervised the loading and delivery of 500 bags of relief goods.

The relief operation proceeded despite heavy rains, as the group sought to bring immediate assistance to flood-hit residents.

A Truck and logistics support for the operation were by Sasmuan Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) President Arnel Reyes.

Joining Go in the relief effort were SFFCCCI Honorary President George Ong, Executive Vice President Gonzalo Kehyeng, Vice President Mark Chua, and Directors Francis Ong, Eddie Goco and Francis Dujunco.