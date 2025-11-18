SHAKE, STORM, SERVE

STANDING UP WHEN THINGS ARE DOWN

Back in October 24, 2024, in the face of great damage brought by Tropical Storm Kristine to the Bicol Region, BDO Unibank remained online within the Rinconada District (the municipalities of Baao, Balatan, Bato, Buhi, Bula, Nabua, and Iriga City) to serve the community’s cash requirements at a dire time when people needed access to their funds.

"The BDO branch in Iriga City remained open to clients in need of cash on October 24, when the rest were not available. To ensure uninterrupted service to their clients even during calamities, we strategically deployed personnel and resources where they were needed the most, as some branches had to close due to floods and other challenges," shared Romeo R. De Vera III, Senior Assistant Vice President and Area Head of Region 6-Southern Luzon.

He stressed that BDO prioritized the welfare of its personnel, especially during these challenging situations: "That's always been our practice during calamities—after securing our respective homes and families, our personnel then headed to the branches to help get these up and running, ready to serve our clients.”

All in a day's work and business as usual even in the face of typhoons quipped De Vera: "For us, as long as the roads are passable, we went and help out where we were needed. But we only asked employees who were able to report for work and not adversely affected by the flood. Tropical Storm Kristine was the strongest we've had in 30 years. We were surprised by the magnitude of the ensuing floods. But here in BDO, it's nothing new. Like we always say here, ‘we find ways.’ That's why our clients are so happy with us, as even clients from other banks were able to withdraw using our ATMs."

He noted the bank’s “we find ways” philosophy extends not only to the level of service they provide to their clients, but also to the support they offer to fellow employees especially amid trying times.”

BDO and BDO Network Bank branches, together with non-governmental organizations and the military, immediately mounted relief operations for thousands of affected families.

As part of the disaster response efforts organized by BDO Foundation, volunteers visited evacuation sites and schools in 90 barangays to distribute 21,900 relief packs containing food, rice and water to Mindanaoans affected by the quakes.

HELPING HANDS

In line with BDO Foundation’s disaster response advocacy, volunteers from BDO and BDO Network Bank conducted relief operations in Mindanao for families affected by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks, a few years back.

BDO Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank, mobilized volunteers from BDO and BDO Network Bank branches for relief operations in areas hit by a magnitude 6.6 earthquakes in Cotabato, Davao del Sur and neighboring provinces, that affected thousands of people and damaging homes, infrastructure and commercial establishments.

The simultaneous relief operations provided much needed aid to residents of Kidapawan City and the municipalities of M'lang, Magpet, Makilala and Tulunan in Cotabato. Aid reached as far as the mountains of Cotabato, where volunteers gave relief goods to the indigenous peoples of the province. Relief goods were also handed out to beneficiaries in Digos City and Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur.

The distribution of relief packs was made possible by BDO Davao and Southern Mindanao region and BDO Network Bank branches in Cotabato and Davao. BDO employees continued to conduct relief operations even as they themselves were affected by the earthquakes.

The relief work was backed by BDO Foundation's partner non-governmental organizations including the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement and Ako Ang Saklay, which helped the foundation reach remote areas in Cotabato. A Catholic organization that undertakes outreach and medical missions in underserved communities, Ako Ang Saklay provided psychosocial support for the earthquake survivors. The Philippine Army, also a partner of the foundation, helped transport relief items to badly hit barangays.

The relief operations were among the many mounted by the foundation. Prior to Odette, it provided food assistance for families in provinces hit by Typhoons Bising, Fabian, and Maring; the Taal Volcano eruptions; and a fire incident in Occidental Mindoro. More than 54,000 underserved families benefited from BDO Foundation’s disaster response initiatives in 2021 alone.

IT'S IN THE HEART

BDO takes disaster preparedness lessons to heart, starting with "a baptism of fire" on September 26, 2009 when Tropical Storm “Ondoy” surprised residents of Metro Manila after it unleashed heavy rains and caused the worst flooding in four decades, leaving 747 fatalities and a staggering $1.09 billion in damage to property.

Metro Manila was in disarray and it became woefully apparent that most of the residents in affected areas were unprepared for such a catastrophe. But it was during these trying times when BDO Foundation perfected the art of helping.

“It was our baptism of fire. Although we were already around in 2008, it was because of Ondoy that we started to develop a system,” says Maureen C. Abelardo, president of BDO Foundation.

From crowd control to travel protocols, the foundation drafted standard operating procedures to effectively and efficiently help those affected by the calamities, with work beginning 24 hours before typhoons even hit the country.

One key strategy is “interbranch cooperation” wherein branches spread all over the country, some 1,200 of them, are tapped for the services of the branch of the affected area before and after the typhoon, with the branch on the ground producing the list of clients, and supported by SM stores in the affected community. After the magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolted Bohol, the first responder was the Cebu Branch of BDO.

“Our employees will scan their clients in the area who own supermarkets or groceries. But most of the time, they don’t even need to give them a call. The donations come from anonymous individuals whether it’s in kind or in monetary form,” Abelardo said. “The first wave of distribution is always food and water. The next wave will cater to the hygienic needs of the people.”

“As long as we have a branch or an SM Store in the area, we are prepared to help. The branches help facilitate the relief effort,” she shared.

When the relief work is done, the foundation shifts its focus to rebuilding efforts: “It is a two-pronged tool. First comes the relief then the rebuilding part. This is where the hard and real work begins.”

BDO Foundation builds schools, health centers, houses and multipurpose halls in affected areas with funds from BDO.

“Infrastructure is difficult work. Because it has a long period of gestation and it needs a steady stream of donations that will provide for the long-term operating expenses. But the local community as well as local government units are ready and eager to help BDOF in its rebuilding efforts. We have partners on the ground. But we make sure that we have a 50-50 stake. It is a shared responsibility,” she furthered,

Whether it's a shaker, super storm or a heatwave, it's all about service and resiliency.

BDO’s prompt response during calamities ensures that even in the most challenging times, banking services remain accessible, secure, and responsive to the needs of the Filipino people. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)