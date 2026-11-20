Remember Sharmaine Arnaiz?

A product of That's Entertainment in the 80's, who eventually turn herself into a serious actress.

Sharmaine was one of the 1,083 examinees who passed the three consecutive day Veterinarians Computer-Based Licensure Examination, which happened in November 4-6, 2026. Eight days after celebrating her 52nd birthday, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the result of the board passer.

"I wasn't expecting to pass. It was so hard kaya when everyone started tex ting and calling me last night, I was in disbelief. I cried," says Sharimaine in her interview.

"Tita Bibsy would have been proud. If not for her, hindi ko magagawa ang mag-aral while doing movies.

Bibsy Carballo passed away in December 2016, Sharmaine's manager all through out her showbiz career.

At that time, Bibsy convinced Sharmaine to finish her studies. She decided to take the Veterinarians Computer-Based Licensure Examination to give herself a chance.

"Nag-review ako kahit na papaano. All my kids will be in college next year. Naisip ko, ano ang gagawin ko after?

"College na si Misha next year. It's my turn to follow my dreams.

"I've given everything to my children. I told them, I will resign as their driver next year.

"Malaki na sila and they asked me, Mom, di ba you're a vet?' So I asked myself if I was willing to give it a chance."

Sharmaine admits she failed in her first attempt.

"It wasn't easy but I told myself, I'd give it three chances. I failed last year but I got 74.60

"Sabi ko, konti pa kaya I tried again this year. Ayun, nakuha ko rin.

"I've always wanted to be a practicing vet. Maybe that's where I should be. I prayed to God, I know He is guiding me."

Sharmaine's son also passed the nursing board exam this year.

"Gab, 22 also passed his nursing boards this August. Migs is 19 and he's a business course student sa La Salle Taft; and Misha, 17, will be in college next year."

Sharmaine's story proves that age is not a hindrance to pursue your dreams.