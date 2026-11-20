Remember Sharmaine Arnaiz?
A product of That's Entertainment in the 80's, who eventually turn herself into a serious actress.
Sharmaine was one of the 1,083 examinees who passed the three consecutive day Veterinarians Computer-Based Licensure Examination, which happened in November 4-6, 2026. Eight days after celebrating her 52nd birthday, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the result of the board passer.
"I wasn't expecting to pass. It was so hard kaya when everyone started tex ting and calling me last night, I was in disbelief. I cried," says Sharimaine in her interview.
"Tita Bibsy would have been proud. If not for her, hindi ko magagawa ang mag-aral while doing movies.
Bibsy Carballo passed away in December 2016, Sharmaine's manager all through out her showbiz career.
At that time, Bibsy convinced Sharmaine to finish her studies. She decided to take the Veterinarians Computer-Based Licensure Examination to give herself a chance.
"Nag-review ako kahit na papaano. All my kids will be in college next year. Naisip ko, ano ang gagawin ko after?
"College na si Misha next year. It's my turn to follow my dreams.
"I've given everything to my children. I told them, I will resign as their driver next year.
"Malaki na sila and they asked me, Mom, di ba you're a vet?' So I asked myself if I was willing to give it a chance."
Sharmaine admits she failed in her first attempt.
"It wasn't easy but I told myself, I'd give it three chances. I failed last year but I got 74.60
"Sabi ko, konti pa kaya I tried again this year. Ayun, nakuha ko rin.
"I've always wanted to be a practicing vet. Maybe that's where I should be. I prayed to God, I know He is guiding me."
Sharmaine's son also passed the nursing board exam this year.
"Gab, 22 also passed his nursing boards this August. Migs is 19 and he's a business course student sa La Salle Taft; and Misha, 17, will be in college next year."
Sharmaine's story proves that age is not a hindrance to pursue your dreams.
Robinsons Angeles concluded its Lighting Ceremony at its atrium in November 13,2026
A giant white christmas tree, adorned with giant gift boxes and christmas decors, will greet the shoppers, upon entering the mall.
A great way to bond with your family, friends and relatives and an opportunity to take photos and build lasting memories with fun and yuletide cheers.
"Tonight, as we light up this tree, let those glowing lights be a reminder that even in challenging times, light and hope will always shine bright.
"Before we count down to the big moment, I'd like to thank everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this event possible. Most of all, thank you everyone for being here and sharing your smiles and warmth with us tonight.
"On behalf of the management and staff of Robinsons Angeles, we wish you a Christmas filled with peace, laughter, and blessings.
"Let us celebrate the Paskong Pinoy with hope, joy and love." says Robinsons Angeles Mall Manager Ms Lei Estaris-Belmonte in her speech.
The event was highlighted by the performance of Systems Plus College Foundation (SPCF) Chorale and the gift giving to its chosen beneficiary, the Women of Balibago and Youth Club, which was sponsored by Balibago Bgy Chairman Hon Joseph "PG" Ponce.
Also present during the event were: Angeles City Vice Mayor representative Mr. Kiyomori Kato, executives of Systems Plus College Foundation, Regional Leasing Manager of Robinsons Land Corp Mr. Hector Aquino.