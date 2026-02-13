Investment opportunities in Clark showcased at airshow

The Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) showcased investment opportunities at Clark Aviation Capital during the recent Singapore Airshow 2026 held at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

The airshow, one of Asia’s largest aerospace and defense exhibitions, gathered global industry leaders, government officials, and corporate executives.

Latest developments in aviation and related technologies were present during the event.

CIAC joined the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Department of Transportation (DOTR), LIPAD and Bertaphil, at the Philippine Pavilion.

CIAC Board Director and CAAP Director General Raul Del Rosario and BCDA Vice President Kenneth Peralta also attended the event.

CIAC President and CEO Jojit Alcazar said the agency’s participation aimed to attract more investments in aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and other aerospace-related industries.

He said meetings with global aviation players opened opportunities for potential partnerships, particularly in helicopter maintenance and other specialized MRO services.

Several companies expressed interest in exploring business prospects in Clark.

“CIAC’s participation strengthened our investment ties and highlighted Clark’s readiness to support the growing demands of the global aerospace industry,” Alcazar said.

He added that the event also allowed CIAC officials to observe global best practices in aviation operations, safety standards, technology adoption, and workforce development.

He said that these insights will guide Clark Aviation Capital’s expansion as a competitive aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Alcazar cited the 2024 Philippine Aerospace Industry Roadmap, which projects the country’s aerospace sector to become one of the fastest-growing in the region.

He noted that Clark is positioning itself to meet the increasing demand for reliable MRO services as global aircraft fleets require regular maintenance while maintaining strict safety and efficiency standards.

Currently operating in Clark are some of the world’s largest MRO providers, SIA Engineering and Metrojet Engineering, which underscore Clark’s growing reputation in the aerospace sector.