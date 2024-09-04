Shining Shiminet Splendid

If you have not hear about this word, well I think you are out of this world to not have an idea why "shiminet" is taking the Filipino online world by storm. This so-called new word is so popular that reels and mash-ups have surfaced online and has become a source of entertainment and crazy ideas.

"Shiminet" was born on August 27 during the Congressional Budget Hearing involving Vice President Sara Duterte, who after sensing the tension and scrutiny of the panel lawmakers regarding the proposed OVP Budget for FY 2025, said:

"She may not like my answer. She may not like how I answer. She may not like the content of my answer, but I am answering."

While VP Sara was saying "she may not", she clearly pronounced the three words as "shiminet."

As a former Speech Communication instructor, I have always emphasized to my former students the significance of correct pronunciation, because similar to proper grammar, it also highly affects our overall confidence and impact, especially to our audience and listeners.

Because the Philippines is home to a diverse linguistic landscape, where over 175 languages and dialects are spoken, the nuances of pronunciation hold significant importance for us Filipinos. This rich tapestry of languages creates a unique context in which pronunciation becomes a focal point in both educational and social settings. Criticality towards pronunciation among Filipinos can be attributed to several interrelated factors, including cultural identity, societal expectations, and the influence of global communication.

Firstly, pronunciation is intimately linked to cultural identity. In a country where regional dialects vary widely, consistent and clear pronunciation acts as a marker of one’s linguistic heritage. For many Filipinos, speaking with an accent that reflects their local dialect can evoke pride; however, it may also subject speakers to scrutiny if it deviates from the perceived 'standard' form of English or Filipino. Consequently, this duality fosters an environment where individuals feel compelled to master the intricacies of pronunciation in order to navigate both local and global contexts effectively.

Moreover, societal expectations further exacerbate this critical stance on pronunciation. In academic settings and professional environments, clear enunciation is often equated with intelligence and credibility. As globalization continues to shape communication norms—particularly through platforms like social media—Filipinos are increasingly aware that their pronunciations may impact perceptions by international audiences. This awareness cultivates an acute sensitivity toward linguistic proficiency that transcends mere communication; it becomes intertwined with self-esteem and social mobility. Mispronunciation can also lead to misunderstandings that may hinder the exchange of ideas or lead to misinterpretations of critical information. Thus, mastering correct pronunciation is crucial for achieving clarity in communication.

In conclusion, the critical perspective on pronunciation among Filipinos stems from a complex interplay of cultural identity and societal pressures influenced by globalization. Understanding these dynamics is essential for appreciating how language shapes personal interactions within the Filipino context.