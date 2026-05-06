Shooting suspect killed in shootout with cops

A man, who was reportedly involved in a shooting incident in Barangay Lourdes, City of San Fernando, Pampanga on Monday afternoon, May 4, died after a shootout with policemen at dawn on Tuesday.

The city police identified the

suspect as John Viray of Barangay Calulut, City of San Fernando.

After a 10-hour hot pursuit operation, a team of cops cornered Viray along a river at Sitio Pangulo, Barangay Del Carmen, also of th said city.

The suspect allegedly opened fire at police operatives, prompting authorities to return fire.

Recovered at the scene were a motorcycle, bullets, spent shell casings, a firearm, and suspected illegal drugs with paraphernalia.

Initial investigation showed the shooting victim, who is now in critical condition, was cleaning a canal in front of his residence at around 12:42 p.m. on Monday when the suspect shot him before fleeing onboard a motorcycle.

Major Anselmo Afalla III, commander of the City of San Fernando Police Station 2, said they are still establishing the motive behind the shooting incident.

An unidentified individual who allegedly harbored the suspect was apprehended and is now considered a witness.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, commended the responding police officers.

He urged the public to remain vigilant as the investigation continues.

By Tristan Jingco