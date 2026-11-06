Shop, Play, and Win Big at SM City San Fernando Downtown

Shopping just got even more rewarding at your most-loved mall, SM City San Fernando Downtown. Shoppers can now turn everyday purchases into exciting rewards through the mall's e-raffle promo, where every ₱1,000 worth of single or accumulated receipts from SM Store, SM Supermarket, Watsons, ACE Hardware, and Funtown earns one e-raffle entry.

Whether you're stocking up on essentials, shopping for your favorite finds, or enjoying fun-filled moments at Funtown, every purchase brings you one step closer to winning. The more you shop, the more chances you have to take home exciting prizes.

At the end of the promo, three lucky winners will each receive ₱10,000 worth of SM Gift Passes, giving them even more reasons to enjoy shopping at SM.

Don't miss this chance to make your purchases count. Simply shop at participating stores, upload your receipts, and earn entries for a chance to win.

Visit SM City San Fernando Downtown, where shopping, fun, and rewarding experiences come together.