Shop-tastic Savings at SM City San Fernando Downtown’s 3-Day Sale!

SM City San Fernando Downtown is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated #SM3DaySale. From October 17 to 19, 2025, discover unbeatable discounts of up to 70% off on a wide selection of products from your favorite stores, including The SM Store, Ace Hardware, Surplus, Watsons, and other mall tenants.

Shop smart and win big: With a single purchase of PHP 1,000, shoppers will receive one raffle coupon on October 17. Double your chances: Earn additional raffle coupons by shopping more on October 18 and 19, boosting your odds to win the grand prize, a brand-new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door GL M/T. Prizes and promotions are available at all participating mall establishments within SM City San Fernando Downtown.

Enhance your tech lineup with exclusive opening deals at Power Mac Center’s pop-up store, running from October 8–12, 2025:

Up to PHP 19,500 off on select MacBook Air models

Up to PHP 11,500 off on select iPhone models

Up to PHP 6,000 off on select Apple Watch models

Up to 20% off on select premium accessories

Don’t miss the season’s biggest deals at SM City San Fernando Downtown’s 3-Day Sale, October 17–19, 2025. We’ll see you there!

For updates and upcoming events, follow us on social media at @smcitysanfernandodowntown.