Should e-bike drivers be required to have driving licenses?

This morning, as we were on our way to bring our son to school, we encountered a mother recklessly driving an e-bike. Why did I regard her driving as reckless? Just to give context, while the speed of the e-bike is relatively slower than regular vehicles, it was more of her demeanor and decision-making that led me to proposing that e-bike drivers like the one we encountered this morning should also be subjected to the process of acquiring driver's licenses.

According to the Land Transportation Office or LTO, a driver's license is "an official Philippine government-issued document meant to certify that an individual may legally handle or operate a motor vehicle." It is the proof that a holder of this license has undergone the necessary procedures and assessments to qualify him or her to drive the type of vehicle based on the category of the driver's license he or she acquired.

Commonly, those who are learning to drive secure a Student Permit, but those who have little experience in driving would normally apply for a Non-Professional Driver's License. Based on the LTO portal, aside from being at least 18 years old and having been a holder of a Student's Permit for at least one month, the applicant must have undergone and passed the Practical Driving Course from an LTO-accredited licensed driver, LTO Driver's Education Center, LTO-accredited Driving School or LTO-accredited TESDA Training Center. Apart from this, the applicant must have passed the automated Theoretical Examination and Practical Driving Test.

Based on my experience as a holder of a non-professional driving license, we are conscious and aware of the road rules that we need to apply whenever we drive a vehicle. I may sound discriminating, but I know that since most e-bikes only ply minor roads and streets, they have not really experienced what it is like to observe serious road rules and regulations.

As can be read on the LTO website, RA 11697 of the Act Providing for the Development of the Electric Vehicle Industry or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) Law, Filipinos who own e-bikes must properly register them with the LTO and "in some cases, must have driver's license."

With more and more of the e-bikes becoming the convenient mode of transportation especially in barangays and towns, authorities must rethink on how to regulate them and more importantly educate the drivers first before allowing them to operate and share the road with other regular vehicles.