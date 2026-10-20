Signal No. 1 up in parts of Northern Luzon due to Rosal

Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted in parts of Northern Luzon as Super Typhoon Rosal (international name Champi) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Areas under Signal No. 1 are Batanes, eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is., Didicas Is.), eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Buguey, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca), northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, San Pablo, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Ilagan City) and northeastern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto).

"It doesn't mean that these areas will immediately feel the effects of the wind signal. There are at least 36 hours for the people in these areas to prepare for the strong winds," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Chris Perez said in a press conference.

The cyclone was located 1,385 kilometers east of Central Luzon, outside of PAR as of 10 a.m. It is moving west northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

Rosal packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

"It is not directly affecting any part of the country. The cyclone is forecast to move towards extreme Northern Luzon - Taiwan area in the coming days," Perez said.

He said no significant rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours.

Perez, however, said that in the coming days, the wind signal may be raised to No. 2 or 3 as Rosal moves closer to Northern Luzon.

As of Tuesday, PAGASA said the northeasterly windflow and Rosal's periphery will cause strong to gale-force gusts across Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Isabela, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, most of Caraga, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Sarangani, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental.

Meanwhile, the cyclone is forecast to weaken into a typhoon on Thursday.

It is expected to exit PAR on Saturday, Perez added. (PNA)