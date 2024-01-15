“Signs and signals are showing…yet you continue in worldliness!”

Last year, 2023, there was something that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and other incredibly rich elites did: build nuclear-proof bunkers for themselves and their families, all done with apparent haste.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum (WEF) headed by Klaus Schwab is bracing for another world forum in Davos, Switzerland that would include in its agenda preparations for Disease X that is seen to be more vicious than Covid Delta variant.

These developments, amid spreading wars and rumors of wars, disasters beyond prophetical detection by scientific instruments, growing number of violent incidents such as those in Ecuador and even in daily lives such as in road rage cases. There’s something very wrong in this world and Catholic mystics of our days have been warning that years of even harder times are afoot.

Convert now while there is still time, the messages from mystics implore repeatedly. For Catholics, this means going to Confession and keeping themselves always in a state of grace.

Not many will survive the trials ahead, mystics say.

What if most have to face eternity by the year 2029? This I ask amid the visions of mystic Fr. Oliveira, some of whose prophecies in the recent years have come to pass with amazing precision, such as the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and Pope’s signing of the decree allowing blessing of same-sex couples.

In regard to the year 2029, Fr. Oliveira shared the following vision on July 17, 2017:

“Then I saw the Pope hurrying to a plane. He was accompanied by security and was almost running. I didn’t see the Pope’s face.

I felt, ‘The Pope will need to leave Rome for some urgent reason.’

“At that moment, the globe spun and I saw the numbers 2023 and 2024. Then I saw only war. I saw people watching war scenes on television.

“I asked myself, ‘Will the world see the horrors of war in 2024? Will this appear on televisions? Or will it be a conflict that we will only watch, not being exactly physical?’

“The certainty of a conflict seemed clear to me, but the nature of it was not.

“Then there was a chronological jump. On the globe, I saw the numbers from 2024 to 2029 flash by, and a great light appeared in the sky.

“I interpreted: ‘There will be conflicts or problems until 2029. In that year, there will some sign in the sky.’

“Then I saw the Japanese flag being raised and people were applauding it. I interpreted: ‘Japan will do something that will not be forgotten.’ The country will do something that will be applauded.

“Then the globe stopped in 2029 and I saw many people looking at the sky. I interpreted: ‘In 2029, the world will look to the sky and the conflicts and wars on Earth will have to stop.’

“After that, I didn’t see anything else. It calls my attention that, again, the year 2029 appeared as the end or closure of something.” (End of quote.)

At the same time, Heaven continues to appeal and counsel us all. On Jan. 10, 2024, the Blessed Mother had another message conveyed through third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Maria. The message:

“Beloved children of My Heart, receive My love, My peace and My trust in the Will of the Triune God.

“I come to bring you to the Divine Will in order to remind you of the love with which you must live in the midst of all tribulation.

“Little children, you are children of My Most Holy Son, you are children of the love with which My Divine Son gave Himself for you in order to redeem you from sin. You were born of My heart and I hold you within It, interceding for each one of you.

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, you are living in times foretold for all humanity and yet, in the midst of these painful events for humanity, you still fail to cry out to My Divine Son for forgiveness of your wrong habits, for forgiveness and true repentance for going against the teachings of My Divine Son.

“Humanity is immersed in evil, which is spreading with greater force and leaving its trail of bitterness, hatred, resentment, vengeance and disobedience in the hearts of My children, whether they are lukewarm, knowledgeable or ignorant of the Divine Word. Therefore, children, do not think that you know or are aware of everything: you may falter from one moment to the next. The soul’s nourishment is the Holy Eucharist: receive it and keep the peace.

“My beloved and faithful children, you are experiencing the suffering of humanity in general.

“What has been foretold is coming with force: the seas are stirred up from the seabed, moving the waters, which are unleashed against coastal cities. Silent tsunamis will come to countries unannounced. Little children, do not be careless regarding the sea, it will become agitated from one moment to the next and you will suffer as a result of excessive confidence and disobedience towards calls for prudence.

“The rains will be more intense, flashes of lightning will proclaim a warning call regarding the coming fulfillment of what has been prophesied; those who did not believe will do so and with fear they will see what is looming for humanity. Then what Heaven permits will be called projects of misused science, and they will not see that the Most Holy Trinity is telling them to convert.

“The earth will shake, the nations will know of earthquakes, which will be felt with great intensity, this being due to the influence of the sun on the Earth, causing real disasters.

“Without being negligent, children, be disposed to remain in a state of grace with a firm intention to change in your daily works and behavior.

“The weather will become impossible to predict; climatic variations will surprise you - the changes will be a cause for fear. Not knowing what is approaching, anxiety will take hold of the human race.

“Pray, children, pray. The west coast of the United States will know pain: laughter will be changed to tears.

“Pray, children, pray for the Middle East: pray for Israel, My Divine Son’s Sacred Heart continues to bleed, pained by so much death.

“Pray, My children, pray for Indonesia, pray for Australia: they will suffer due to the movement of the earth.

“Pray, My children, pray for faith to grow in each of you and that you would come out of this cooling of faith.

“Pray, My children, pray for North Korea: it will act contrary to human logic.

“Conversion is necessary in order for you to stay on the way of My Divine Son.

“You find yourselves in apocalyptic times. Technological advancement has led you to be unstable in spirit and you have forgotten My Divine Son.

“Look at the iniquity in which you live…Look at how each one of you behaves...Look within yourselves and change... otherwise, it will be more difficult for you to differentiate good from evil.

“Wherever you look, there is contamination due to the lack of love, reluctance with respect to faith and apathy regarding change..

“So many signs and signals are showing themselves before you and you yet continue in worldliness!

“I call you to continue with lasting spiritual change; save your souls, little children. Be of My Divine Son. Carry the sacramentals with you, not forgetting the Rosary. Little children, in order for the sacramentals to exert their protection over you, you must be reconciled with My Divine Son and with your brothers and sisters, you must live the Commandments, receive My Divine Son in the Holy Eucharist, having gone to confession beforehand, and pray.

“My love remains with each one of you: maintain your trust in this Mother who will not forsake you.

“Little children, live without doing harm to your neighbor. Be fraternal: do not be a cause of division. You know that My Divine Son will not abandon you and this Mother will protect you on every occasion.

“I love you.”