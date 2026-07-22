Sinelas.atbp: From footwear to ready to wear fashion

Sinelas.atbp recently conducted a collaboration design and craftsmanship workshop with the T'boli artisans in Lake Sebu.

The goal is to strengthen partnerships with local artisan communities to promote sustainable livelihoods and cultural preservation.

The collaboration of culture and craftsmanship fuses ancestral heritage with modern design. By pairing indigenous traditions with contemporary practices, creators preserve fading techniques and local artistry into a circular ecosystem, ensuring economic empowerment for artisan communities.

As part of their social responsibility, Sinelas.atbp donated backpacks and school supplies to children from the T'boli community to help support their educational journey.

Under the leadership of Ms. Amy Revilla, the brand continues to champion Filipino craftsmanship by building meaningful partnerships with artisans across the country. She has also thought of collaborating the works of a father and daughter tandem of Jared Servano and Sofia Jude. By combining indigenous influences with contemporary fashion.

Jared is a local designer from Koronadal City, who ventures into the city to make it big, vowing to come back and help his chosen indigenous tribes and make his family proud. He placed second in the Project Runway. His designs employ a fresh approach to make ethnic materials modern.

For visionary Ms. Amy Revillla Sinelas.atbp, has always been about more than fashion. By working closely with the artisans of Lake Sebu and collaborating with creative designers like Jared and Sofia, the brand continues to build meaningful connections between culture,craftsmanship and community.

One of the most anticipated developments from the brand is the upcoming launch of "At iba pa" an expansion of the Sinelas.atbp lifestyle concept into ready to wear fashion.

As Sinelas.atbp prepares to launch "At iba pa" supporters can look forward to a new chapter that further celebrates Filipino artistry while creating opportunities for the communities that inspire it.

For more updates, readers can follow Sinelas.atbp thru facebook and instagram or through its official website at: www.sinelasatbp.com.

You can also visit their shop at: UG 14, Royal Mansion Wack Wack Road, Brgy Wak Wack Greenhills, Mandaluyong or you can send them an email at: sinelas.atbp@gmail.com.