Sisig cooking demo held in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY — The city government here held a sisig cooking demonstration to celebrate Filipino Food Month or “Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino.”

During the event themed “Kalutong Filipino, Lakas ng Kabataang Makabago,” renowned culinarians in the city took part in the program by cooking their respective versions of sisig.

The guests who featured their own recipes included 25 Seeds Restaurant Assistant Chef Eric Rivera; Carmina Pangilinan, the granddaughter of the “Legendary Sisig Queen,” Aling Lucing; Emilia Aguarin of Batcha-Batchang Lutong Ulam; Jaymark Sumala, Chef, Mila’s Tokwa’t Baboy; and Annalyn Castañeda of Bhar'z Kitchen.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said this is a cooking exhibition to showcase Angeles City's best pork dish - sisig.

Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel supervised the cooking demonstration with Angeles City Tourism Officer-in-Charge Anneleen Antonio-Sugui.

They officials said this is one of Lazatin's priority programs aimed at boosting the city's gastrotourism.

Manuel said the cooking demo is the second event under the mayor's term.

For her part, Antonio-Sugui thanked the Angeleño culinarians who supported the project.

"Nais po ni Lazatin na ipagmalaki ang talento at pagkain na meron dito sa siyudad, kagaya po ng sikat na sikat na Sisig ng Angeles City," Antonio-Sugui said.

Also present during the event were City Councilor Marino Bañola, ABC President Danilo Nacu, City Auditor Amelita Inovero, Gender and Development Officer Mina Cabiles, City Assessor Michael Calaguas, City Engineer’s Officer-in-Charge Helen Ayro, General Services Officer Evangeline Malonzo, Assistant City Accountant Edelyn Maniego, Office for Senior Citizens Affairs Head Eduardo Torres, Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer Irish Bonus-Llego, Angeles City Traffic Development Officer Francis Pangilinan, and LGBTQ Officer Jhune Angeles.