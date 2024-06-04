Siwala hopes end to stigma vs LGBTQIA+

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Members of Siwala, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual plus (LGBTQIA+) organization said they are hoping that the stigma against them would end, praying at the same time for true acceptance and support.

During the press conference at the city hall of San Fernando on Monday, Siwala member Arlan Mercado and group adviser Joebee Henson expressed optimism that the society would finally "see them as they are" and "be allowed to contribute to development" given their unique talents and skills.

"Ang karamihan naman po sa amin ay college graduates at professionals. Sana nga po ay matanggap na kami ng buo as we are, at suportahan kami ng mga tao to contribute positively to society and development lalo na dito sa San Fernando," Mercado said.

He shared that their hopes for the end to the stigma and "different regard" for LGBTQIA+ communities emanates from persisting challenges like "negative attitude" and "unacceptance" by some people, with several Siwala members admitting their families were at the start included.

"Mayroon pa rin po na negative ang tingin sa amin. Kaya nga po naninindigan kami at pinapatunayan na may kakayahan din kami na positively makatulong sa aming paraan," added Mercado.

For his part, Henson said that the group hopes for more support and protection from the city government and other sectors in San Fernando.

"By supporting the LGBTQIA+ community of the city, we can prove na makakatulong kami. Sana din, patuloy ang protection for us para hindi mangyari ang hate crimes against us like in other countries," he said.

In response, Councilor Reggie "G4" David said the city government assured support and protection for the hundreds of Siwala members in the city.

"So far naman, wala tayong recorded na hate crime or violence against LGBTQIA+." But rest assured, the city government will continue to support them and uphold their rights as Fernandinos," David said.

The Pride Month celebration here themed "Magkakaiba, Nagkakaisa! Lumalawak, Tumatatag!" includes Libreng Gupit at Hair Spa on June 7 (Northville Covered Covered Court, 7 am-11 am and Barangay San Jose Covered Court, 1 pm to 5 pm); Zumba and Rainbow Fun Run on June 19 (6 am, City Hall-New Market Plaza); Pampering for city male employees on June 20 (City Hall Atrium); Laro ng Lahi on June 22 (San Fernando Heights, Barangay Malpitic); Forum on SOGIE and Anti-Bastos Law along with mental health services, HIV screening and legal clinic caravan on June 28 (Heroes Hall Amphitheater, 2:00pm); and the LGBTQIA+ Search for Ambassador's Night on June 30 (venue and time to be announced).

Pride Month is celebrated annually in June in many countries to recognize LGBTQIA+ communities.

It traces its roots back to the 1969 Stonewall (a gay bar in Manhattan, New York) Riots which started on June 28, 1969. The first Pride marches started the following year, on June 28, 1970, to commemorate the multi day riots, and these celebrations eventually evolved into a full month of LGBTQIA+ pride.