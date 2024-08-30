Sixto Mallari: Standing tall in Arayat politics

Former Arayat Vice Mayor Sixto “Pogi” Mallari is carefully weighing his options to either run for vice mayor the town of Arayat or for Board Member of the Third District.

His decision, he said in a recent press conference, will be highly-based on his political party’s decision. He is under the political wing of Governor Dennis Pineda.

Recently, he was transported in a storied helicopter-ride arranged by Rodolfo “Bong” Pineda, a businessman and philanthropist from Pampanga.

Pogi admitted that the chopper ride was not a bit satisfying but any discomfort from the aerial journey was instantly quelled by the reassuring words from Mr. Pineda. The two met three times to discuss various topics, including political matters and business opportunities, particularly focusing on investments in tourism for the mountainous municipality.

He expressed a personal desire to campaign for the position of vice mayor. Previously, he contested against the incumbent mayor, Madir Alejandrino; however, following the election, they reached an agreement wherein he would support the lady mayor’s administration, provided she implements his development plans for Arayat.

During his tenure as councilor, he oversaw the peace and order committee, where he advocated for the installation of CCTV cameras in business establishments and on major roads. He aims to promote tourism initiatives to generate more jobs and business opportunities for locals.

Pogi supported placing the Mt. Arayat Park in San Juan Baño under the management of the local government unit.

During his six years as councilor, under the mayorship of the late Bon Alejandrino, Arayat was relatively peaceful. And so it was both surprising and unfortunate for the town to witness the recent act of violence in which Barangay Lacquios chairman Mel Lumbang was shot by armed assailants.

“The town mourned this incident, which occurred shortly after Arayat was recognized as one of the most peaceful towns in Pampanga,” Pogi told members of the Pampanga media.

To his knowledge, the former vice mayor admitted, the presence of armed groups in Arayat has diminished, and the commanders of these so-called rebel groups have all returned to the fold of the law, and many have even been elected in government positions.

Based on his personal observation of the video footage, Pogi believes that the killing was executed by “professionals.” While he has personally experienced an armed assault against himself, he noted that this incident pales in comparison to the killing of Lumbang.

Due to this recent act of violence, Pogi said he supports placing Arayat under the Comelec “hotspot” or watchlist to ensure peace and order during the elections.

Although this may tarnish the town's reputation as a peaceful place, he believes it will be temporary and it’s up to the next leaders to restore that image.

As a realtor and businessman, Pogi expressed his desire for improved peace and order in the town to attract more investors. He is a co-owner of Gintong Pakpak, a nature resort, alongside two Korean partners. He envisions replicating the Monasterio de Tarlac in Arayat.

He emphasized that they will not harm Arayat's natural resources; instead, they intend to utilize them to enhance nature tourism for the town's benefit. They aim to promote the protection of Arayat's natural features.

Arayat is anticipating a real estate boom, thanks to its scenic view of Mt. Arayat and extensive undeveloped areas, attracting buyers from neighboring towns.

Pogi stated that they will adhere to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP), which dictates that only a certain percentage of agricultural land can be converted for other uses, such as industrial, residential, or commercial purposes.

His dream for the town of Arayat is for ordinary citizens to achieve economic improvement. He refuses to buy votes, believing that he is offering himself for public service, and that those he serves should not be bribed.

He envisions establishing an extension campus of the state-run Don Honorio Ventura State University in Arayat, as well as a PhilHealth-accredited government hospital in the town.