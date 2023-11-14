SK execs urged: 'Voice out youth's concerns'

CANDABA -- Newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials were urged to voice out the concerns of their fellow youth.

Mayor Rene Maglanque said the SK officials were elected to serve as representatives of the youth in the local and national government.

"Sila ang nakakaramdam sa puso ng mga kapwa nila kabataan kaya ako bilang mayor, sila ang kinukuhanan ko ng pulso para sa mga proyekto na ibaba ng munisipyo sa mga bara-barangay," he said.

The mayor said he reminded the youth leaders to regularly meet and consult with their constituents to ensure that projects that will be implemented are aligned with their needs.

Maglanque also urged them to assist on the local government's program for education that aims to help all Candaba student finish their studies.

"Ako bilang mayor, isa sa mga pangarap ko para sa bawat batang Candabeño ay makatapos sa pag-aaral kaya nandiyan ang Don Honorio Ventura State University at maraming pampublikong elementary at high school dito sa bayan namin. Kaya ang hiling ko sa kanila, tulungan nila ako na kumbinsihin ang mga kabataan na pumasok at magtapos ng kanilang pag-aaral," he said.

Maglanque made the call during the oath taking ceremony of 264 SK officers in this town held on Monday at St. Andrew's Parish Church.

Governor Dennis Pineda, who administered their oath of office, assured of the provincial government's support for youth development.

"Nagpapasalamat kami sa kagustuhan ninyong tumulong sa kapwa natin Kapampangan at ang kapitolyo po ay maraming nakahandang proyekto para sa bawat kabataang Kapampangan," he said.